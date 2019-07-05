Ramble through Wrawby

Enjoy a railway ramble on Saturday, July 6, with the Lincolnshire Ramblers.

This is a seven-mile linear walk along public footpaths from Barnetby via Wrawby windmill, with fine views across the Ancholme Valley and Lincolnshire Wolds, to finish in Brigg.

Train departs Kirton Lindsey at 9.11am, Brigg at 9.20am to Barnetby.

The walk starts from Barnetby station at 9.55am.

There will be plenty of time in the afternoon to explore Brigg before catching a return train from Brigg at 3.40pm to Kirton Lindsey or at 5.20pm to Barnetby, Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

The walk is free, but rail fares apply.

Wear suitable clothing and footwear.

Take along a packed lunch and drink.

Details: 01522 534655.