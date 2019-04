The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway is promising a fun-packed weekend for steam train lovers of all ages this Easter at Ludborough station.

The heritage line will be open all four days over the Easter weekend, from Good Friday to Easter Monday, with trains running hourly from 10.45am to 3.45pm each day.

LWR

As well as steam train rides, there will a decorated egg hunt at Ludborough and North Thoresby stations, plus circus-themed entertainment on the Sunday and Monday.