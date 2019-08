An eight-foot mechanical dragon will be one of the highlights of this weekend’s Alford Craft Market, which takes place in and around Alford Manor House.

Alongside the street entertainment and live music , there will be a wide variety of quality Lincolnshire craft stalls on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Admission is on a give what you can afford basis to help pay for the demonstrations and entertainment. There is free parking on all pay and display car parks in Alford all weekend.