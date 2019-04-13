Legbourne set to play host to the launch of this year’s Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival

The popular Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival returns this May, offering over 120 walks, events and outdoor activities.

With walks ranging from 0.5 to 17 miles there is something for all ages and abilities, including routes which are suitable for wheelchair users and accessible with pushchairs.

A number of events are accessible for all and there is plenty to keep little ones entertained too.'''Picture by David Dales EMN-190904-075249001

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, this year’s festival also includes a range of outdoor activities, as well as over 50 fun-filled family events!

Festival Co-ordinator, Natalie Lunt said: “From stream dipping to shelter building, bug hunts to bike rides and treasure hunts to trains there is plenty to keep the little ones busy during the May half term.”

The action-packed programme features relaxed strolls, challenging hikes, activity walks, themed walks, tours and taster sessions.

The festival event gets under way with a day of events on Saturday, May 18.

Wolds Walking Festival'Picture by David Dales EMN-190904-075414001

The launch-day event will be hosted this year by Legbourne, near Louth.

The village hall will provide a base for the 10 walks heading out on the day; all launch walks are free, but any donations to the LWWF funds will be welcomed.

There will also be stalls and exhibitions, children’s craft activities, dance displays and have-a-go-archery, making it a fun-packed day for all the family to enjoy.

Refreshments will be served throughout the day or pick up a card for the pub walk.

On the Sunday, May 19, the focus remains on family fun, when the Stourton estate at Baumber holds an open day - as well as there being many other walks available.

The normally private estate will be welcoming visitors and giving them the opportunity to explore the many tracks running through the parkland and woodlands of this historic property.

See the herd of red deer, before enjoying a cup of tea and a slice of cake in the Arboretum.

The festival, which remains one of the largest and best-attended events of its kind in the UK.

The 16-day event concludes with a Festival Finale on June 2, with this year’s venue being the Scrivelsby estate, near Horncastle.

The day’s programme of eight walks offers a rare opportunity to explore the estate and discover the fascinating history of the family that has lived and farmed there since 1066.

This family-friendly event will also offer plenty to keep the children entertained; take a little ramble to the chalk stream to catch some water bugs, solve the treasure hunt and learn some circus skills.

Full details of what’s on offer can be found in the festival brochure.

Download a copy from the website - www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk - or pick one up at libraries and other information outlets.