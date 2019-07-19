Ladies Day at Rasen plus party in paddock

Market Rasen Racecourse is gearing up for one of its biggest events.

This Saturday, July 20, it is the Betway Summer Plate Ladies’ Day and racegoers are encouraged to dress to impress and enter the Marshall’s Yard Style Awards for a chance to win £5,000 in prizes.

Alongside a full racing programme, there will also be the opportunity to watch fabulous fashion shows throughout the afternoon on the Brocklesby Lawn within the Tattersalls Enclosure.

The day will be rounded off with the Party in the Paddock starring a DJ set with Artful Dodger.

Visitors are encouraged to buy their tickets before the day. Visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen for full ticket options.