Following on from last year’s successful event, the second Gin Festival will be held at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre on August 23 and 24.

Hosted by Bottle & Carriage, the event will run from 5pm to 10pm on both days.

Advance tickets £20, including one gin on arrival, dinner and a souvenir gin balloon glass.

For tickets call the centre on 01472 851605, call in to the cafe or book online through

www.bottleandcarriage.com