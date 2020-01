The next Barton Ghost Walk takes place this Friday, January 31.

The walk starts from the Baysgarth House Museum at 7.30pm sharp, so grab a friend and a torch and join the South Bank Players to go through the back streets of Barton, and hear the tales of bygone days to make your hair stand on end.

New stories and effects have been added this season, so even if you’ve been before why not let them scare you again?

Tickets cost £5 each and are available at www.sbplayers.co.uk or on the night.