Experience Victorian Christmas at Spa museum

This month the Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum sees the return of the very popular Victorian Christmas weekend openings.

This year, there will be a Winter Wonderland to explore, a beautifully decorated Victorian styled Christmas tree, floral arrangements, a lighted dolls house, scenes from bygone Woodhall, simple crafts and an assured warm welcome from costumed characters.

Added to this, some naughty penguins are hiding around the museum and need to be found!

The Victorian Christmas openings are on November 23 and 24, together with November 30 and December 1.

There is also an invitation to take part in sing-a-long sessions round the Christmas tree on both Saturday afternoons, from 2.15pm.

Also at 2.15pm, there will be Christmas stories, songs and rhymes for children with Mother Hubbard.

Usual entry fees apply - children 16 and under FREE

Museum openings times are 1pm to 4pm, with last entry at 3.30pm.