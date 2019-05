Lincolnshire-based equine charity, Bransby Horses, is hosting its 44th annual Summer Fayre on Sunday, June 2.

For many in the area, it is a chance to visit the local gem, take the family for a day out and meet some of the 400 animals the charity looks after across 600 acres of beautiful countryside.

There will be horse demonstrations, a riding display team, falconry display, stalls, refreshments and so much more!

Entry is free. To find out more, visit www.bransbyhorses.co.uk