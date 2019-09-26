Enjoy apples galore and more at Gunby

Get to the core of a local National Trust property at the ever popular Apple day.

Gunby Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby, will be hosting this annual event on Sunday, October 6.

With impressive displays of more than 50 varieties of this fine fruit, there will be lots to see and sample on the day, as well as opportunities to buy apple trees and bags of apples, freshly plucked from the trees.

Visitors can also take along their own ‘mystery’ apples from their garden to have them identified by experts, who can also give advice on how to best look after the tree they came from.

More than 20 trade and craft stalls will be dotted on the courtyard and at the front of the house, with something on offer for every taste.

Three floors of Gunby Hall will also be open to explore, as well as the eight acres of gardens during the event, which runs from 11am to 5pm.