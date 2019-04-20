Enjoy a model time this Easterat Gainsborough Rail

Discover the East Coast main line from days gone by as Gainsborough Model Railway opens its doors over the Easter holiday weekend.

The railway, which is entirely handmade, is based on the line from King’s Cross to Leeds and the trains are operated to a two hour timetable.

The trains are run as sets,each representing different time periods through history, from approximately the 1890s to the 1960s.

There are some named trains and locomotives people will be certain to recognise, such as Flying Scotsman.

Ten operators run the line, acting as signal man, train driver, time keeper, shunter etc.

They talk to each other as per the system used by the railways until recently, a bell code.

Each signal box has a different sounding bell, so there are lots of bells to experience throughout the building.

The railway takes up the whole of the old Victorian School in Florence Terrace, near to the Tesco store and Trinity Art Centre.

Unfortunately, it is not wheelchair friendly.

There is limited access around the full building, as the railway was built as an enthusiasts’ working railway in miniature and needed the full space available.

There is a buffet which serves a selection of homemade cakes, soft drinks, tea and coffee.

The model railway will be open on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, from 1.30pm to 5.30pm, as well as Monday, April 22, from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

Last admission each day is 4.30pm.

Gainsborough Model Railway Society has been in existence since 1946.

Club nights are held on Monday evenings, when driving and signalling is practised from 7.30pm.

All ages are welcome, but under 17s must be accompanied by an adult.

The club has a number of young members who have progressed to more complicated signal boxes.

There is also a meeting on Thursday evenings, when modelling, repairs and maintenance are undertaken.

For more information email: gmrscontact@gmail.com or visit the website at www.gainsboroughmodelrail way.co.uk