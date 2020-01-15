Display flying into Lincoln museum

A display of more than 100 models - including the iconic Spitfire - will be on show at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life as part of the Airfix Weekend taking place on January 25 and 26.

Sure to delight families and model enthusiasts alike, the planes have been lovingly made by the Lincoln branch of the International Plastic Modelling UK Society.

Steve Dunk, site manager at Museum of Lincolnshire Life, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome back the modelling society for this unique exhibition, which is a joy for all the family.It’s a showcase of magnificent craftsmanship and visitors can enjoy the rest of the museum too.”

The event runs from 10am to 4pm, with tickets cost £2.50 for adults, £1 for children/concessions and family tickets ( 2 + 3) for £5.