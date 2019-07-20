Dinosaurs and mythical creatures

Rand Farm Park near Wragby has planned a special programme of activities to keep children entertained throughout the summer holidays.

Kickstarting the fun is Mythical Creatures!, which runs from July 20 to August 4, when unicorns, fairies, potion classes and a dragons lair will all feature.

From August 5 to 23, there will be an added splash of fun with water, foam and music adding to the afternoon party fun.

Roaring in to the end of the holidays is Jurassic Farm Park from August 24 to September 3, with the chance to meet Pete the dinosaur and dig for fossils.

Full details of all the activities can be found at randfarmpark.com