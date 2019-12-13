Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, December 15

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4.15pm Messy Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Carols for All at Linwood.

December 16: 8.45am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

December 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.6pm Carol Service at Market Rasen.

December 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room; 3pm Quiet Christmas at Market Rasen.

December 19: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars, Market Rasen.

December 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Carols for All at Lissington.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE service.

Caistor: 6pm United Carol Service at the Parish Church.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Heather Wilson.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood; 4pm United Carol Service.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Good News at Christmas ‘Preparing for the King’, at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children.

December 21: 11am Carol Singing outside Market Rasen Co-op. All welcome.

Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 4pm United Carol Service at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

December 18: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

December 20: 7pm Carol Service at West Rasen Church.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service at The Rock, Caistor. Details 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Owersby; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 10.30am Carol Service at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Candlelit Carol Service at Thornton le Moor.

December 17: 6pm Osgodby School Carol Service at Kirkby cum Osgodby.

December 19: 7pm Live Nativity at Hall Farm Park, South Kelsey.

December 20: Carol Service at Holton le Moor.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 10.45am Family Worship at Brookenby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Walesby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Stainton; 5.30pm Carol Service at North Willingham.

December 18: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby; 3pm Quiet Christmas at Walesby.

December 19: 10am Communion at Brookenby; 6.30pm Carol Service at Thoresway.

December 20: 5.15pm Christingle at Brookenby; 6pm Community Christmas sing-a-long at Brookenby.

December 21: 4pm Carol Service at Kirmond le Mire

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor;10.30am Mattins at Cabourne; 4pm Carols at Swallow; 6pm Carol Service at Caistor; 6pm Carol Service at Grasby

December 19: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 4pm Carol Service at Thorganby.

Barkwith Group

4pm Crib Service at East Barkwith.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Owmby; 6pm Candlelit Carol Service at Saxby.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 3pm Christingle at Grayingham.

December 20: 7pm Carols by Candleight at Waddingham.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion and Carols at Langton by Wragby; 3pm Carol Service at Holton cum Beckering; 6pm Carols by Torchlight at Wickenby.

December 18: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.