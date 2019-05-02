Cheers! Rasen Round Tablers beer festival

Two days of entertainment are on offer as Market Rasen Round Table stages a beer festival at Rase Park this weekend, May 4 and 5.

Around 20 beers, lagers and ciders will be on offer, with tasting notes available; so stick to your favourite or expand your horizons.

The fun kicks off on Saturday at noon, with five live acts playing throughout the day.

There will also be a bouncy castle for younger festival-goers to enjoy between 1pm and 6pm.

The fun resumes on Sunday, when there will be seven bands providing entertainment throughout the day, as well as the bouncy castle once again.

The festival will run until 11pm on both days.

Admission is £3 for adults and the main sponsor for this year’s festival glass is Rase Steels.

Proceeds from the festival will be used to help local organisations and good causes.