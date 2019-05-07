Bear Hunt fun at Rasen Library for Share-a-Story month

Market Rasen Library will be joining with others across the county to mark National Share-a-Story Month next week.

They will be holding special Rhymetimes and library managers have chosen the Michael Rosen favourite ‘We’re going on a Bear Hunt’ to read, which is also celebrating a milestone birthday of 30 years.

At Market Rasen, this will take place next Tuesday, May 14, from 2.40pm to 3.10pm.

They will be tackling the long grass, cold river and oozy mud from the comfort of the children’s library.

Georgina Carr, Library Manager, said: ‘We are so excited to be involved in National Share-A-Story Month.

“It is an annual celebration of the power of storytelling and sharing.

“This year’s theme is Travelling Tales and Lincolnshire’s library managers have chosen one of our award winning favourite books.

“We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ tells the adventures of five children swishy-swashying and splash-sploshing their way through the countryside in the search of a bear.”

For more information on this event or to find out about regular activities, call in to speak to one of the staff members.

Alternatively , call the Customer Service Centre on 01522 782010.