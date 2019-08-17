Amazing’ award for attraction

Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop and Cafe has won yet another award.

The Grayingham based family business beat competition from around the UK to be named Maize Maze of the Year 2019.

The award is run by the UK Maize Maze Association and includes visits by two separate mystery shoppers, who judge the mazes on factors including the information provided prior to a visit, the welcome from the staff, the café and things like the cleanliness of the toilets.

David Leon from the Maize Maze Association said: “Congratulations to Uncle Henry’s on being named Maize Maze of the Year 2019.

“The mystery shoppers were very complimentary about the warm welcome from staff, the great customer service and the fabulous food on offer in the café.”

Set in five acres, the maize field has been planted to incorporate a design which features the two shire horses, Hattie and her mum Annie, along with the Red Arrows flying above.

The recent weather means the maize crop has reached over nine feet high in places, so anyone worried about getting lost can buy a map of the design for £1.

The maize crop took 82 days to grow and was drilled in a set design into the field in early May.

The maze will be open until November 1, when it will be harvested and then used in the anaerobic digester to power Uncle Henry’s with heat and electricity.

The maze is open daily during the summer holidays and then every weekend until the October half term.

The cost is £6 per person, with a group ticket for four £20; under 2s are free.

Tractor and trailer rides run daily too during the summer, priced at £3 (group ticket £10).

There are also combination tickets available for the maze and trailer ride at £7.50 or £25 for a group of four.

Entry to the maze provides each visitor with a wristband for the day so they can enter the walled garden and enjoy garden games, as well as the fairy trail, both new for this year.

Also included is the newly opened jumping pillow - an inflatable air cushion that is great fun to jump on.

Graham Ward of Uncle Henry’s said: “We’re really excited to announce our new jumping pillow attraction as part of Uncle Henry’s Maize Maze!

“It’s already proving a huge hit with visitors and our mascot Maizy the Maize Maze Bunny has also been spotted having a bounce!”

How to complete the maze:

Each person receives a game card with a challenge set by Healthy Henry to find 10 different punch stamps.

The aim is to punch the matching stamp on your game card, but be warned, not everything is as it seems and you may find yourself lost.

The maize maze is open from 9.30am Monday to Saturday and 10am on Sundays; last entry is at 4pm Monday to Saturday and 3pm on Sundays.

If all the exploring works up an appetite, then make sure to visit the café, which is open 9.30am to 4.30pm.

There are also seven different flavours of local Blyton ice cream available to enjoy from the farm shop.

Relax in the free outdoor play area, the Farmer’s Den or enjoy their new coin operated tractor rides.

Please note, the maize maze is not suitable for pushchairs and dogs are not permitted in the maze or walled garden.

For more information about all Uncle Henry’s has to offer, visit the website - www.unclehenrys.co.uk - or call 01652 640308.