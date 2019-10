A new exhibition will be flying into Market Rasen Old Police Station and Magistrates Court next month.

Allies in the Air will explore the stories of airmen from around the world who served in Lincolnshire during the First World war.

The exhibition will run from November 1 to 26 and will be open 10am to 2pm on weekdays (except Thursday) and 10am to 1pm on the Saturdays. Admission is free.