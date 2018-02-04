Wonderland at Welton

Budding stage performers can get the chance to be part of a production of Alice in Wonderland with the opening of a branch of TPA Theatre School in Welton this month.

Anyone aged 9 to 18 years can pre-register for the theatre sessions, which start on February 9, and Alice Auditions,

The show itself will take place at the Venue Theatre, Bishop Grosseteste University, Lincoln in July.

Visit www.tpatheatreschool.com to register, where you can also find more information about the Welton group and TPA Theatre School.