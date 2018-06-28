Wickenby theatre’s Roald Dahl summer school for 2018

Wickenby’s Broadbent Theatre has announced the return of its summer school programme.

For 2018 the summer school has been developed around the famous works of Roald Dahl.

The summer school is open to children of all ability regardless of whether they have any previous experience of theatre or not.

A spokesman for the Broadbent Theatre - owned and run by amateur theatre company, the Lindsey Rural Players - said: “We provide a thoroughly enjoyable, active programme of fun which culminates in a showcase which will be presented on the afternoon of Saturday, August 4 at the Broadbent Theatre.”

This year’s summer school will run each day between 9am and 4pm, Monday, July 30 to Saturday, August 4.

Summer School is open to children aged eight to 18.

The Broadbent Youth Theatre is the youth section of Lindsey Rural Players, a registered charity.

The Broadbent Youth Theatre is facilitated by a group of volunteers who are Disclosure and Barring Service cleared.

The fee for the six-day summer school programme is £50 and this includes a specially designed t-shirt.

Funds raised are retained within Lindsey Rural Players and support children’s access to arts education.

Built in 1878, the Broadbent Theatre was converted from a Methodist Chapel to theatre in 1971.

The theatre takes its name from Roy Broadbent who was among those involved in the conversion of the building.

The son of Roy, actor Jim Broadbent, is the Honorary President of Lindsey Rural Players.

To book a place or for more information call 0300 400 0101 (select option three), visit www.broadbenttheatre.uk/summerschool or email youth@broadbenttheatre. uk.