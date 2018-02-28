What the Dickens is going on at Lincoln?

There will be some spooky goings-on at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal next week as a spine-chilling play takes to the stage.

Rumpus Theatre Company returns to the Clasketgate venue with a play based on the Charles Dickens ghost story ‘The Signalman’.

In this eerie version of the Victorian classic, a terrified signalman unburdens himself to the young student who chances upon his railway cutting.

He tells a chilling tale of the spectre that haunts him - and the terrible disasters that follow each appearance.

But what horror is the ghost trying to warn of this time? And is the young man’s visit quite so innocent as it at first appears?

Performance dates are March 8 to March 10 at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

For ticket information visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.