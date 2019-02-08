What’s it all about for joint production at Louth theatre

Louth Riverhead Theatre is joining forces with MJS productions for a four-night run of the classic play ‘Alfie’.

The ultimate amoral ‘swinger’, Alfie swaggers and philosophises his way through a parade of ‘birds’ in 1960s London, allowing the audience to eavesdrop as he goes.

When one carefree entanglement proves too close for even Alfie’s comfort, the ‘swinger’ lands with a thud.

A hit in London, this story became a classic film that made a star of Michael Caine as the title cad.

Written by Bill Naughton, the Louth production is directed by Matt Sargent.

The show runs from next Wednesday, February 13, to Saturday, February 16.

Performances are at 7.30pm every evening.

Tickets cost £9.50 - or £8 with a theatrecard - and under 16s £6, from the box office on 01507 600350 or online at louthriverheadtheatre.com