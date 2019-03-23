Walsh-ing on after Strictly

Fresh from appearing on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing and making his US TV debut on Conan, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and self-proclaimed ‘Lie-in King’ Seann Walsh is heading back on tour with his new show ‘After This One, I’m Going Home’.

Seann is a regular face on the small screen with appearances on a number of comedy and panel shows.

He has quickly become a well-respected comedy actor too, most recently co-starring in ITV1 sitcom Bad Move alongside Jack Dee.

He will be bringing his tour to Lincoln Drill Hall on Tuesday, May 28.

For tickets call 01522 873894 or visit www.lincoln drillhall.com, where you can also find details of all the upcoming shows.

The show is advised for those aged 14 and above.