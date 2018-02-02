Trio present 1950s horror movie spoof at Tealby

A show inspired by the movies of the 1950s is set to delight the audience in Tealby Village Hall next week.

Expect a night of shocks, blood-curdling terror, hilariously gruesome deaths and glorious, unadulterated spine tingling silliness with the critically-acclaimed comedy-theatre trio Gonzo Moose and ‘The Thing That Came From Over There’.

As Scott and Amundsen begin their 1912 race to the South Pole, hapless explorer Captain Reginald Cranston Scot-t-t lands on the wrong side of Antarctica.

As Cranston and his motley band set up base camp, a meteor crashes nearby; but what ancient evil lurks inside the crater?

Join the three daring actors as they play more than 15 roles.

The show is on Wednesday, February 7, starting at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets £10, with under 18s £3, from Tealby Village Shop or 01673 838718.