The compelling and inspiring story of men who said no to war comes to the Broadbent Theatre at Wickenby this Saturday, September 1.

‘This Evil Thing’, written and performed by Michael Mears, tells the story of Britain’s world War One conscientious objectors, partly using verbatim testimonies, using a sound landscape and vivid imagery.

Tickets cost £10, concessions £9, from 0300 400 0101 or www.broadbenttheatre.uk