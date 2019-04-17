Theatre, music, film with Spitfire Solo at Caistor

A gripping one-man theatre performance at Caistor will tell the story of a former Spitfire pilot facing a battle as big as his own involvement in the Battle of Britain.

Blending theatre, music and film, Royal Shakespeare Company actor Nichols Collett tells the intimate and very human story of 80-year-old Peter, who is now in a residential home.

It is a compelling look at one of the pivotal moments of the war, and the history, triumphs and tragedies of a truly memorable character.

There are skilful quick changes between characters in Peter’s past and present life, as he relives family memories; the blue skies of peacetime and the current challenges of being in a residential care home.

The show will be at Caistor Town Hall on Sunday, April 28.

Advance tickets £9 (£10 on the door), under 16s £6, from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851075.