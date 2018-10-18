The Full Bronte at Tealby - cabaret style

A literary cabaret, full of daft debacles celebrating everything loved about the Bronte sisters, comes to Tealby next week.

Scary Little Girls will take to the stage with The Full Bronte in the Tennyson d’Eyncourt Memorial Hall on Thursday, October 25.

Like the anarchic love children of French & Saunders and Hinge & Brackett, formidable host Maria (glamour puss, academic, thespian) and her put-upon assistant Brannie (dogsbody, backstage crew, playing every other part) pay homage to the lives and literary output of the Bronte sisters.

Immersive and fun-filled, this evening of wuthering delights has a wealth of funny songs, corny jokes, daft props, bonkers games and irreverent audience participation.

Advance tickets for the show cost £10 (£11 on the door) from Tealby Village Shop or call 01673 838718.