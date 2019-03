Two girls, different backgrounds, different problems, same soundtrack.

The Lace Market Theatre presents ‘Hannah& Hanna’ at Middle Rasen Church this week.

Performances are 7pm on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30.

Tickets cost £8.50 and are available from 01673 842877 or 07811 388517.

Canapes and fizz during the interval, with drinks available to purchase.