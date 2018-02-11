Take a trip down Avenue Q at Louth theatre

Louth Playgoers Society and Blaze Theatre have joined forces to bring the award-winning Avenue Q to Louth Riverhead Theatre this week, with performances February 14 to 17.

Although the show addresses humorous adult issues, it is similar to a beloved children’s show; a place where puppets are friends, monsters are good and life lessons are learned.

Tickets cost £12 and £5 from the box office on 01507 600350 (Monday to Saturday, 10am to 1pm) or online at www.louthriverheadtheatre.com. The show is unsuitable for under 14s.