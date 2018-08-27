Storm rages for castle theatre production

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men make a welcome return to Tattershall Castle this week for another evening of outdoor theatre.

This time round, the talented troop of players will be presenting their version of Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’.

With the Castle as a backdrop, take along a picnic plus low backed chairs, picnic rug or a blanket to watch this magical and fast-paced production.

This is a play of soaring poetry, high comedy and tender love.

It is described as William Shakespeare’s ‘late, great gem’, examining the power of true love, our capacity for vengeance and what it takes to forgive.

Performed in the open air, by an all male cast with Elizabethan costumes, music and dance, ‘The Tempest’ takes place this Thursday, August 30, at 7pm.

For tickets availability call 01526 342543.