Stardust comes to Fessie Hall

A musical theatre group for young adults is celebrating its first successful year.

Stardust formed last September and members will be taking to the stage of Market Rasen’s Festival Hall next week to mark their first anniversary.

Stardust production EMN-180713-225842001

The concert will feature a piece from their next show, the pantomime Aladdin, as well as a number from ‘The Greatest Showman’.

The boys will be performing the Queen song, I want to Break Free, while the girls will be performing as The Spice Girls.

The rest of the show will be made up from solos, duets and group pieces from Fusion performers, who come together with Stardust throughout the year to help and support their shows and events.

Fusion includes a very talented line up of performers.

Stardust production EMN-180713-225852001

De Aston student Rosy Smith (16) recently won the Lincolnshire Media Golden Apples Education Awards Secondary young performer and will be heading shortly to London’s National Youth Musical Theatre to perform in ‘Little Princess.

James Sprague (18) is also off to London with National Youth Theatre to perform in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Musical ‘The Beautiful Game’.

Adam Fox is best known for his many parts in the Lincoln Drill Hall pantomime each year, while Alice Joyce (19), Chloe Holt (19) and Rosie Smith will all be performing in Les Miserables at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

In May, Stardust performers presented a show based on the Lion King at their base in Lincoln.

Now they are keen to bring their talents to Market Rasen, where a number of the performers live.

Walesby mum Sara Sprague, who founded Stardust, along with fellow parents Rachel Pavit and Jo Slack, said: “Stardust’s recent production of Lion King went really well.

“They have now decided to hold their own concert in Market Rasen to celebrate their first year together and we invite people to come along .

“Stardust is supported by the charity Every-One and they have worked really hard not only on their own shows but to sustain their group through many charity events this year and also from very kind donations such as the Lions in Market Rasen”

The summer concert takes place on Friday, July 27, at 7.30pm and a relaxed performance at 2pm.

For tickets call 07790 015657