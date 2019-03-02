Spellbinding play at Caistor Town Hall

An intimate and spellbinding telling of the true story of the notorious and bloody 17th century Pendle Witch trials comes to Caistor next week.

It is 1615 and the main characters from the notorious Pendle Witch Trials have been ‘touring’ their own version of what happened for a whole nine years to an eager paying audience.

As the young woman finds her voice, disagreements about what really happened come to the surface and tensions between the three get to breaking point.

Combining bold theatricality, haunting a capella hymn singing and striking dark humour, Dawn State Theatre Company presents ‘The Wonderful Discovery of Witches in the County of Lancaster’ in Caistor Town Hall on Sunday, March 3.

Tickets - costing £10 and £9, with under 16s £6 - are available from Caistor Post Office or by calling 01472 851075.