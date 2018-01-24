Scientific topic for musical comedy at Caistor

A musical comedy about one of history’s greatest scientists comes to Caistor Town hall this Sunday, January 28.

Presented by the Tangram Theatre Company, The Element in the Room follows Marie Curie’s real-life journey across the USA to collect a single gram of radium to continue her research.

It is a tale of glowing powders with extraordinary powers, lives saved and destroyed, and unparalleled achievements in the face of unbelievable odds.

Featuring incredible scientific breakthroughs, very silly songs and an audience-participation radioactive decay chain, this is an exuberant celebration of the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, whose work continues to affect our lives today.

Tickets cost £9 (£10 on the night) from Caistor Post office 01472 851075.

Doors and the bar open at 7pm, with the performance starting at 7.30pm.