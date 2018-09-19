Rich brew of family life stirs emotions at Horncastle Theatre

A sharp, funny, moving story of five women across three generations opens at Horncastle’s Lion Theatre this evening (Wednesday).

Midden, by Morna Regan, is also the story of a prodigal daughter’s return.

Ruth, a thirty-something businesswoman, returns home to Northern Ireland from America where she has built a successful fashion business.

However, instead of the expected welcome, she finds her mother full of bitterness and anger; her grandmother on the brink of Alzheimer’s and her younger sister struggling to survive.

Ruth’s arrival provokes instant strife, opening old scars and revealing incendiary secrets.

Directed by Sue Le Page, Midden runs until this Saturday, September 22, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £7 and £6 from the Music Shop, 01507 526566 or horncastletheatre.co.uk