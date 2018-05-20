Rags to riches story in iconic musical coming to Grimsby

Following its smash hit runs in London, Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita is set to wow audiences at Grimsby Auditorium.

Telling the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron, Evita follows Eva’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary wealth, power and iconic status.

Eva was ultimately heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

Returning to the role of Eva Perón is Madalena Alberto, a role she received critical-acclaim for at London’s Dominion Theatre in 2014.

Considered as one of the West End’s prominent leading ladies, Madalena is renowned for some of the most coveted roles in musical theatre, including Fantine in Les Miserábles, Grizabella in Cats and the title role in Piaf.

Alongside her acting career, Madalena is a songwriter and performs solo concerts regularly.

Fresh from the recent West End production in July 2017, leading Italian performer Gian Marco Schiaretti will continue in the role of Che, a character who reflects the voice of the Argentine people.

Linked to Eva by destiny; he brings balance to the story of Eva’s rise to fame.

Leading London and Broadway performer Jeremy Secomb joins the cast of Evita as Juan Perón.

With more than 20 major awards to its credit, an Oscar winning film version - starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas - and featuring some of the best loved songs in musical theatre, including Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, On This Night of a Thousand Stars, You Must Love Me, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall; Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s extraordinary musical Evita is an iconic classic not to be missed!

The show runs at Grimsby Auditorium from Tuesday, May 29 to Saturday, June 2.

Shows are at 7.30pm, with additional matinees at 2.30pm. For ticket information call 0300 300 0035 or book online at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk.