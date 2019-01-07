Put the winter blues behind you and take a trip up the beanstalk at Louth Theatre

Take some magic beans, give them to the Louth Playgoers and the result is a fun-filled production for the whole family to enjoy.

This year’s pantomime offering at the Riverhead Theatre is Jack and the Beanstalk.

Join the hero Jack, played by Gareth Bates, his mother Dame Dotty (Richard Precious), brother Simple Simon (Neil Le Sueur) and, of course, Buttermilk the Cow as they venture up the beanstalk that has mysteriously grown in their backyard.

Who or what will they find at the top?

This sparkling new version of the well-known pantomime by Alan Frayn is certain to banish boredom.

What better way to kick the winter blues than with a trip to the theatre?

Abundant audience participation, visual comedy and traditional pantomime antics are guaranteed.

There are two particularly havoc-prone Broker’s Men - Snatchet and Scarper (Neil Warne and Darren Melton) - along with King Crumble (Ray Baker), Queen Apricot (Fiona Beasley) and Princess Charlotte (Millie Lillington).

There is, of course, the eternal battle between good and evil too, aided by Piccalilli The Witch and Rancid (Evangeline Dodds and Babs Graham) and the lovely Fairy Sugardust (Erin Ramsay).

With dances by Studio 2000 and music numbers from the adult and junior chorus, this pantomime production is great fun for all ages whether you’re four or 104.

Jack and The Beanstalk is sponsored by NT Shaw of Louth and runs from this Friday, January 11, to Sunday, January 20.

Weekday performances start at 7pm, with weekend performances at 1pm and 6pm.

There are no shows on Monday, January 14, or Tuesday, January 15.

Tickets cost £12.50, Theatrecards £11, under 18s £8 and can be booked online at louthriverheadtheatre.com

Alternatively, pop in to the theatre box office or give them a call on 01507 600350.

The box office is open from 10am to 1pm Monday to Saturday.

When you purchase tickets, you will also receive a voucher for buy one get one free on hot drinks at the theatre cafe.

More about becoming a Theatrecard holder and receiving discounts on ticket prices is also available on the website.