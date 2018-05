A Bunch of Amateurs, by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, is the latest offering of The Phoenix Players, who will be performing at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby this Thursday to Saturday, May 17 to 19.

Fading Hollywood star Jefferson Steele arrives in England to play King Lear in Stratford - only to find it is not the birthplace of the Bard, but a sleepy Suffolk village.

Tickets via the theatre website broadbenttheatre.org