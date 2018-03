The tale of Sleeping Beauty will be told in Osgodby Village Hall this month.

All the usual characters will be there - including the bumbling King, the evil fairy Carabosse, a charming prince and delightful dame - to witness the fate of Princess Aurora

Emma Fairhall as Princess Aurora and her Primce Charming, Cara Philipson EMN-181203-104745001

The first show is this Saturday March 17, at 2pm, then Friday, March 23 and Saturday March 24, at 7.30pm, with tickets from Osgodby Post Office.

King Rupert (Stephen Chester) gets his medicine from Nurse Nellie Nightshift (Mike Burgess) EMN-181203-104731001

The evil fairy Carabosse (Dave Jones) will get his come-upance from Fairy Sweetheart (Jo Trafford) and her fairy team, which includes Nicola Penswick EMN-181203-104758001