Nightmare Room at Lincoln theatre

A deliciously dark thriller comes, with twists and turns worthy of an Agatha Christie Whodunnit, comes to the New Theatre Royal, Lincoln next week.

When Helen regains consciousness, she finds herself bound and blindfolded in a locked room; her captor, best friend Catherine, challenges her to a deadly game of Russian roulette ... to decide which of them will win the handsome film star they both desire.

But the game – like the room – is far from what it seems.

The Nightmare Room, by John Goodrum, is a wicked contemporary thriller based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mystery chiller.

Performances are on Tuesday July 17 at 7.30pm and Wednesday July 18, 2pm.

To buy tickets visit here or call 01522 519999.

Alternatively visit the Box Office at New Theatre Royal Lincoln, Clasketgate, Lincoln, LN2 1JJ