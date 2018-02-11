Modern fairytale comes to Broadbent

Music and theatre combine for the latest Rural Touring show at The Broadbent Theatre this month.

Arletty Theatre present Quilter and the Ghost at the Wickenby venue on Wednesday, February 21.

The show is a piece of warm, nostalgic musical-theatre about a reclusive hoarder and her strange but sweet ghost, who together in their ramshackle home collect real stories of strong and inspiring women lest they be lost to history.

A glorious patchwork story-quilt forms the colourful backdrop to the play, each fragment of fabric a remembered life, some truly affecting and powerful.

With lovely, emotive folk songs and well-crafted storytelling, this is an extraordinary, comic and compelling modern fairytale.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or call 0300 400 0101. Doors and bar open at 7pm.