Award winning comedy magician, and finalist of Britain’s Got Talent 2016, Christian Lee brings his show - Britain’s Got Magic - to Lincoln New Theatre Royal on March 15 .

A member of the Inner Magic Circle, Christian performs magic ranging from close up tricks to illusions as well as full stage productions.

Joining Christian on the night will be fellow magicians Oliver Tabor and Max Somerset.

For tickets visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call the box office on 01522 519999.