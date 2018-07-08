Madagascar the Musical at Grimsby

Go Wild! as Selladoor Worldwide and Hartshorn - Hook announce their brand-new stage adaptation Madagascar – The Musical is coming out of the zoo and onto the stage of Grimsby Auditorium.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage of Grimsby Auditorium next year in the musical adventure of a lifetime.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – The Musical follows the crack-alackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

This wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life by Selladoor Family, the producers behind James And The Giant Peach, Seussical and The Owl And The Pussycat, and Hartshorn – Hook, producers of the Olivier Award winning Rotterdam, Murder Ballad, Urinetown and American Idiot.

Madagascar – The Musical will be at Grimsby Auditorium from Tuesday, January 29 to Saturday February 2, with tickets on sale now from 0300 300 0035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk