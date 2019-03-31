Louth show brings comedy classic feel

A stage tribute to the world’s longest-running situation comedy heads to Louth next month.

Comedy classic, Last of the Summer Wine is celebrated in Summer Winos, which comes to the Riverhead Theatre on April 17.

The Hambledon Productions show, which has the blessing of Last of the Summer Wine creator Roy Clarke, stars BBC Tees presenter Bob Fischer and Filmed in Supermarionation co-writer and co-producer Andrew T Smith.

Bob said: “We will share stories about the show even long-term fans might not be aware of, and also tell the tale of how and why it’s taken over our lives.

“We’ve tried to emulate the feel of Last of the Summer Wine itself, a little, in our warm and friendly show, with hopefully a few poignant moments too.”

For ticket information visit louthriverheadtheatre.com or call 01507 600350.