Life of Alfie says what its all about at the Broadbent

An evening of humour comes to the broadbent Theatre at Wickenby this month with ‘Once Upon a Labrador’.

Charles Garland will present whimsical verses with occasional extracts from his book ‘My Labrador Eats Poo’.

The show features his best friend and star of the show, Alfie the Labrador, as he embarks on his first adventures in the Suffolk countryside.

Brought home by the author’s wife Yvonne to help her husband keep fit, Alfie has become the focal point of the family.

Fortunately, Alfie’s tastes do extend beyond what other animals have left behind on the path, but unfortunately they tend to include rotting fruit and the rancid remains of various victims of foxes.

Book seats for the show on Saturday, March 17, at www.broadbenttheatre.org or call 0300 400 0101

Doors and bar open at 7pm, with the show at 7.30pm.