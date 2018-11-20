Hoot of a show with lots of ‘derring do’ at Caistor

Fashion editor, socialite and secret agent ... that is the life of Pamela More, as told in a one-woman show at Caistor Town Hall this week.

To vivacious 1930s socialite and outspoken Times columnist Lady Pamela More, life was all glamorous cocktail parties and high fashion.

This jewel of a one-woman comedy-drama chronicles Lady Pam’s recruitment by MI5 to keep a close eye on Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII and their collusion with the burgeoning Nazi party.

Pamela realises, though, that what initially seemed a glorious jaunt is quickly becoming a deadly struggle for power in a world in the shadow of war.

‘Agent of Influence: The Secret Life of Pamela More’ is at Caistor Town Hall this Friday, November 23, at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets cost £9 (£10 on the door) and under 16s £6 from Caistor Post Office or call 01472 851075.