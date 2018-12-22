Grimsby pantomime a Beauty

Head to Grimsby this festive season to enjoy a ‘Beauty’ of a pantomime.

Starring Mark Little as the ‘Evil Sorcerer’ and 911’s Lee Brennan in the dual role of ‘the Prince’ and ‘the Beast’, the show is pure family entertainment from start to finish.

Beauty and the Beast finds Beauty imprisoned in a castle with a hideous Beast and some magical characters all entrapped under the spell of a wicked witch!

Can the Beast break free from the terrible curse? Will Beauty outwit the wicked witch? Can Beauty fall in love with the Beast before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose?

The show runs until December 29, with shows every day except Christmas Day.

Call the box office on 0300 300 0035 or book online at grimsbyauditorium.org.uk