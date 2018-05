The cabbage-crunching, criminal master-mind, Gangsta Granny, created by David Walliams, comes to Grimsby Auditorium next week, June 6 to 9.

It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny - sooooooooo boring! But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine.

Ticket details on 0300 300 0035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk