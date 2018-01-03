Family theatre with Mirror Mirror at Rasen’s Festival Hall

A mischievous take on a traditional story loved by generations of children comes to Market Rasen in February.

Red Earth’s new version of the timeless tale of Snow White - Mirror Mirror - will be at the Festival Hall on Saturday, February 3.

The family show features beautiful puppets, captivating storytelling and mesmerising sign language.

A short pre-show tour has also been arranged at 5.30pm for children with sensory impairments, to show props and introduce the characters.

There are limited numbers for the tour and places must be booked on 01673 308010 / 842479 or email festivalhall@marketrasentc.co.uk.

The show itself starts at 6pm, with a running time of 75 minutes and no interval.

Tickets are £7 adult, £5 child, £20 for group of 4 from Garnetts Sweet Shop or 01673 842479.