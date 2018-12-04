Family fun with fox fable at Festival Hall

Funny storytelling, delightful puppetry and original live music combine for a family show in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall this weekend.

The Fabularium present ‘Reynard the Fox’ this Saturday, December 8, with the show starting at 6pm.

Infamous scoundrel Reynard prides himself on being the woodland’s trickiest trickster.

However, when the theft of the king’s jewels is announced, Reynard must do everything he can to prove his innocence, all the while preserving his cool, suave persona.

But is he too silver-tongued for his own good?

Will he be outfoxed or will his quick wits save his tail?

Tickets for the show cost £8 for adults and £6 for children, with a family ticket for four £25.

Advance tickets from Garnetts Sweet Shop and the town council office or get tickets on the door.