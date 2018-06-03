Dreamboys at Lincoln with new stage show

If you want the very best girls night out, head to Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal later this month.

The Dreamboys are back and hotter than ever with a new show and UK tour.

With guest appearances on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows - such as The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Loose Women, This Morning, and The Only Way Is Essex - and sell-out worldwide tours, Dreamboys is the only show of its kind to have celebrity status.

Their show spectacular has been perfectly created for hen nights, birthday parties and girls nights out.

The Dreamboys will be bringing their action-packed show to Lincoln on Thursday, June 21.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets can be booked at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.

Alternatively visit the Box Office in Clasketgate.